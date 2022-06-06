Hobart Kalkstein Sells 17,235 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cabot stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. 664,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.