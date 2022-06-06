Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN opened at $2.38 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 163,200 shares of company stock worth $470,437. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.