Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of HZN opened at $2.38 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
