HP Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HP in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the computer maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of HP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in HP by 6,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

