HSBC Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.72) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

