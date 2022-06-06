Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

