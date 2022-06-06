Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

