Huber Research Upgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Overweight

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

