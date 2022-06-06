Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola Sells 20,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,208.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.