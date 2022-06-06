Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $4.18 on Monday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

