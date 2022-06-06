Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

HYZN opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.05. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

