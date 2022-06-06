i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.70.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

