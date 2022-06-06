Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 232 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec initiated coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 230 ($2.91) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
