Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ichor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ichor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $856.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.