IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.