Immatics to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.91%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Immatics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $10,401,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.