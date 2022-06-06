Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

IMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,451 shares of company stock valued at $123,501.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

IMRX stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

