Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt Acquires 5,000 Shares

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) CEO Daniel Vitt purchased 5,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IMUX stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

