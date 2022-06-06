Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt Acquires 5,000 Shares

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Vitt purchased 5,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
IMUX stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
