Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CFO Buys $10,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) CFO Glenn Whaley bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,568 shares in the company, valued at $38,206.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Glenn Whaley bought 3,000 shares of Immunic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,240.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 106.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 255,615 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.