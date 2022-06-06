Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CFO Buys $10,640.00 in Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Whaley bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,568 shares in the company, valued at $38,206.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunic alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Glenn Whaley bought 3,000 shares of Immunic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,240.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 106.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 255,615 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.