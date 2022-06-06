Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CFO Buys $10,640.00 in Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Whaley bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,568 shares in the company, valued at $38,206.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Glenn Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Glenn Whaley bought 3,000 shares of Immunic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,240.00.
Shares of Immunic stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
