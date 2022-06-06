ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce $17.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $80.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $92.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $246.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 102.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,959.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ImmunoGen by 21.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.70 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $815.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.18.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.