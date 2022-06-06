Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.04) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.70) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

