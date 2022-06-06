Information Services Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ISV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ISV opened at C$21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

