Inhibrx’s (INBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 268.32% from the stock’s previous close.

INBX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.86. 10,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.10. Inhibrx has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

