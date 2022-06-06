InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.23.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
