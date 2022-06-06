Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director Purchases 1,850 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Byers bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $19,203.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,646.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 5,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

