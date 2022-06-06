Insider Buying: Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 15,000 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,127.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.