Insider Buying: Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Director Purchases 10,526 Shares of Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,651 shares in the company, valued at $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNCE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 835,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,268. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

