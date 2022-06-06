Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) Director Kerry Knoll acquired 35,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,740,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,804,889.96.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kerry Knoll purchased 2,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

Shares of GENM stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,224. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.62. Generation Mining Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

