Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 84 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton acquired 84 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($18.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,577.13).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($27.40), for a total transaction of £87,961.26 ($111,287.02).

Shares of GRG stock traded up GBX 22.66 ($0.29) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,260.66 ($28.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,614.98. Greggs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,025.44 ($25.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,443 ($43.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

