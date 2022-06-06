Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Director Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) Director Rick S. Greene bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $119,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

