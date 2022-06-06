Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($53,137.65).

Alan Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($53,137.65).

Shares of MORE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,793. Hostmore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £51.71 million and a P/E ratio of -82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

