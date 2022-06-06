Insider Buying: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$13.51. 384,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,813. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8005995 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

