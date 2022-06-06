Insider Buying: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25.
TSE:NVA traded up C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$13.51. 384,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,813. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8005995 earnings per share for the current year.
About NuVista Energy (Get Rating)
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.