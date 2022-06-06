Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,454.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ponce Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

