Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,922 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 2,608 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $11,475.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75.

Shares of QRHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 15,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,578. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of -48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Resource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

