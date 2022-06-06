Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 9,282 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($24,543.75).
SBRE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 214.50 ($2.71). 88,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.97. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.49).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
