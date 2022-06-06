Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 9,282 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($24,543.75).

SBRE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 214.50 ($2.71). 88,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.97. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.92) to GBX 233 ($2.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264 ($3.34).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

