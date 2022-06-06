Insider Buying: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDYGet Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($60,728.74).

Shares of SDY stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.61). 2,222,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,363. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.05 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About Speedy Hire (Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.