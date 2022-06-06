Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £123.74 ($156.55).

On Friday, May 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 54 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($158.50).

Shares of SSPG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 267.10 ($3.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.35) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.86 ($4.21).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

