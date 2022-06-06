Insider Buying: Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) CFO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) CFO Camille Sebaaly acquired 25,000 shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,247.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 94,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,371. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

