Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TCBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
