Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBIO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

