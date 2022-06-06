Insider Buying: Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Rating) Director Normand Tremblay acquired 120,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,377,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,086.99.

Normand Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Normand Tremblay purchased 29,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,465.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Normand Tremblay acquired 50,000 shares of Unigold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Normand Tremblay acquired 25,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,375.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Normand Tremblay acquired 70,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,510.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Normand Tremblay bought 70,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Normand Tremblay acquired 3,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$300.00.

Shares of CVE:UGD traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.08. 297,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,859. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

