Insider Buying: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.76. 7,628,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,857. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

