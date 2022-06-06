Insider Buying: UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Buys 17,373 Shares of Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent purchased 17,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £22,584.90 ($28,574.01).

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Chris Dent bought 12,590 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($25,326.54).

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.74. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday, April 29th.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

