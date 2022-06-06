Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells 5,879 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.22. 27,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,293. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

