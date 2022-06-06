Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells 2,046 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.08. 1,274,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

