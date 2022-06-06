Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 80,062 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.80. 153,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,268. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.77. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.16 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 114.14%.

ALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.57.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

