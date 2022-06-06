Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $11,024.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CWT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $55.13. 5,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $257,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.