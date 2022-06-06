Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.32. 977,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.75 and its 200 day moving average is $450.68. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $267.57 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.