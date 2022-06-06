Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.