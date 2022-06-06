Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 767,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,019. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

