Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells 15,573 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 465,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.